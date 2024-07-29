Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Expands By 11.3%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,679.5 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LBLCF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.38. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

