Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Expands By 11.3%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,679.5 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Shares of LBLCF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.38. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80.
About Loblaw Companies
