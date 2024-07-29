Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Increases By 52.6%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Merck KGaA Trading Up 4.5 %
MKKGY stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 230,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,886. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
