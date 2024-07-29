Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Increases By 52.6%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 4.5 %

MKKGY stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 230,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,886. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

