Short Interest in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Declines By 18.1%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 99,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCT. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

