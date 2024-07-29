Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Expands By 25.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PCCW Stock Up 0.6 %

PCCWY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

