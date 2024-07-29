Short Interest in Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Declines By 32.7%

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,852,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 7,214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $13.47 during trading on Monday. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

