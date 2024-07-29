Short Interest in Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Increases By 29.9%

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 821,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,669.0 days.

Relo Group Price Performance

Shares of RELOF stock remained flat at C$15.39 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares. Relo Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.39.

About Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

