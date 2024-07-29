Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Increases By 25.5%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.3 days.

REMYF remained flat at $78.81 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $173.78.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

