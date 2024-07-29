Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Expands By 29.7%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
SBGSF stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.67. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $146.57 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.38.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
