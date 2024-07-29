Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Expands By 29.7%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSF stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.67. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $146.57 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

