Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Rises By 28.3%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS SGAPY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.73. 18,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,636. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.5649 dividend. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

