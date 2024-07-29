Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Drops By 20.0%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,576,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,970,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.2 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SFTBF traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

