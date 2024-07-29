Short Interest in Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Declines By 26.0%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.0 days.

Shares of SLOIF stock remained flat at $131.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Soitec has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $180.20.

Separately, New Street Research raised Soitec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

