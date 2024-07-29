Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Decreases By 31.0%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.14. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.