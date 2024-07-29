Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Expands By 32.6%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 957,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRVI shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,433 shares in the company, valued at $546,804.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,333 shares of company stock worth $232,454. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 829,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,047. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

