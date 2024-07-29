Short Interest in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Drops By 19.0%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 15,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,520. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

