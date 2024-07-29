Short Interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Declines By 33.6%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 0.2 %

VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 31,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.36.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 525.42% and a negative net margin of 881.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.