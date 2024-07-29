Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

BSRR opened at $29.71 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $433.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSRR. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

