SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CWYUF opened at $17.53 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $161.15 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

