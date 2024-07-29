SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CWYUF opened at $17.53 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $161.15 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWYUF
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.