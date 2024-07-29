SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,527 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of SolarWinds worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SWI stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

