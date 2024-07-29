Solchat (CHAT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.98 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Solchat token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. Solchat has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solchat has traded down 23% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Solchat Token Profile
Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.
Buying and Selling Solchat
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars.
