SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOUNW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,895. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.
About SoundHound AI
