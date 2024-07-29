SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUNW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,895. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

