Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 590,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance
Southern California Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp
About Southern California Bancorp
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern California Bancorp
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.