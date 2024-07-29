SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Reduced by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,842,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after acquiring an additional 382,150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 645,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.