Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45-$7.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.71-$0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

