S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,687,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,055,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

