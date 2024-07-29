StakeWise Staked ETH 24 Hour Volume Hits $723,288.75 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $3,388.59 or 0.05028954 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $121.54 million and $723,288.75 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,868 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,868.21344138. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,429.77282683 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $478,429.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

