Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.