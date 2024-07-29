Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY24 guidance at $3.50-4.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

