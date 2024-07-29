Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.55 and last traded at $75.09. Approximately 2,031,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,639,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 495,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. William Allan Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 61,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 206,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 30,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 463,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

