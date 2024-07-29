Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Starpharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY remained flat at $0.56 on Monday. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

