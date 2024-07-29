Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Starpharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY remained flat at $0.56 on Monday. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.
About Starpharma
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starpharma
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Nearly 100% Accurate Indicator Reveals Top Stocks to Buy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Time to Take a Bite of This Stock’s Enticing Value
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.