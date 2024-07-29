Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $88.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

