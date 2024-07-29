StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $11.75 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

