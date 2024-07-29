StockNews.com Downgrades Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 0.4 %

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.3826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is 18.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 47.1% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 637,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

