Supreme (LON:SUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $198.00

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.55), with a volume of 90164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £230.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

