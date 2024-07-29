SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 971,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,000. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,823 shares of company stock worth $16,977,648. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

