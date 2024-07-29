SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $463.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,131,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,330,348. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.96.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

