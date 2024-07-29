SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.39. 760,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,792. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

