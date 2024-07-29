SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.88. 906,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

