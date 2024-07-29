SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.52. 3,606,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.23. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.