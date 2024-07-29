SVB Wealth LLC Has $7.33 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.13. 1,025,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,249. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

