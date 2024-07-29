SVB Wealth LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

