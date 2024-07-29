SVB Wealth LLC Has $9.41 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,712. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

