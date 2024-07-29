SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,127,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $115.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.59.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

