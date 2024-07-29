SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 7,345 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.52. 711,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,505. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

