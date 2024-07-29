SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 884 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,295,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027,480. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

