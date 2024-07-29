SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.99. 313,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

