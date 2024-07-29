SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.78. The company had a trading volume of 783,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.50. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

