SVB Wealth LLC Sells 521 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 219,609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 40.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PHM stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.