SVB Wealth LLC Sells 5,392 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $11.02. 91,574,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,728,914. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on F. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

