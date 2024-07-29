SVB Wealth LLC Sells 754 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.57. 1,135,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,129. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

