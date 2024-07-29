Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider William M. Boyd III Sells 8,826 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Symbotic Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. 2,909,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Symbotic by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,578 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

